WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Community Health Services Board of Trustees appointed Terri Bradley to serve as interim administrator of the health agency.
Bradley will continue to serve the agency as the financial director while filling the role of administrator on an interim basis.
The appointment of an interim is due to the resignation of Anthony Arton, who left the agency to pursue opportunities outside of the organization.
Arton served as administrator for Johnson County Community Health Services since April 2016.
“We want to thank Anthony for his service to the agency and wish him success on his next adventures,” Bradley said. “Our communities that we serve can expect the same high level quality care and support as we search for a new administrator, which will begin immediately.”
Johnson County Community Health Services provides Home Healthcare services to Johnson, Lafayette and Pettis counties in Missouri.
More information can be found at JohnsonCountyHealth.org.
