WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services announced the addition of a new staff member to the Home Health division of the agency to serve residents of Johnson, Pettis and Lafayette counties.
Julie Pare, RN, has joined the award-winning Home Health team at JCCHS, bringing significant experience to the team.
“We are excited to bring such a talented and skilled member on to our award-winning team,” Raylene Ballenger, RN, director of home health nursing, said. “Julie’s experiences and skill allows us to continue to provide the best possible care for our patients, their families, and work in partnership with our health partners.”
“Johnson County Community Health Services has become a trusted source of care that physicians, nursing and rehabilitation facilities, and our communities can turn to for top tier quality and compassionate care,” Scott Alvested, community outreach coordinator, said. “Julie is a welcome addition to our great team.”
Among the services that are offered are wound care, IV therapy, trach teaching, ostomy, physical therapy and occupational therapy.
JCCHS provides Home Healthcare services to Johnson, Lafayette and Pettis counties in Missouri.
JCCHS also provides Public Health and WIC programs to prevent illness, promote health and protect the community.
Information can be found at johnsoncountyhealth.org/.
