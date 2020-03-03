WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services has appointed Mary Thaut as the new administrator of the health agency.
Thaut joined JCCHS in April of 2019 as the assistant front office manager.
Prior to joining the agency, she served in healthcare and management roles at Western Missouri Medical Center, Bothwell Medical Center and Katy Trail Community Health, bringing a wealth of experience and talent to the role.
“We are excited to promote Mary to this position and are excited to see her leadership, experience and talents in action as she works to move Johnson County Community Health Services forward as a leader in our communities.” Corky Burgin, chairperson of the JCCHS Board of Trustees, said.
“I can’t express words on how excited I am to start this new role - not only because of the wonderful and supportive board and staff, but because this great opportunity will allow me to get back in my realm of building relationships, services and meeting needs of our community,” Thaut said.
