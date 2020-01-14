WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services announced the addition of Jessica Hill as an environmental public health specialist.
“Jessica brings a wonderful skill set that will benefit JCCHS and our community," Tiffany Klassen, environmental public health supervisor, said. "I am excited about her addition to our team.”
Hill will work with community partners, food serving establishments, residents, child care providers and septic system installers to help protect the community.
“I am excited to join the team," Hill said. "This is a great opportunity for me and I am excited to help people learn about environmental health.”
JCCHS aims to protect and improve the health of communities through preventive medicine, health education, control of communicable diseases, application of sanitary measures and monitoring of environmental hazards.
Information about JCCHS can be found at JohnsonCountyHealth.org.
