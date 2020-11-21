WARRENSBURG ─ For the last eight months, Johnson County Community Health Services has worked to contact each positive COVID-19 case in Johnson County.
This process, called contact tracing, allows public health nurses to notify individuals of their isolation timeframe, obtain a list of close contacts to notify others that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and monitor signs and symptoms experienced.
JCCHS states that due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, the number of positive cases received daily far exceeds the capacity that staff and volunteers can currently manage.
It has been JCCHS’ goal to contact positive cases within 24 hours of test results. However, due to the time it takes public health nurses to investigate each new case and the delay in receiving test results from the labs or the state, it may be several days before a positive case can be contacted by JCCHS. This delay can cause more people to be exposed.
JCCHS reminds community members of the following:
- It can take five to seven days before JCCHS receives the positive results from the lab or state;
- JCCHS might not receive all positive test results;
- Not all lab results have the correct personal or contact information to allow for the most accurate contact tracing; and
- Due to the increase of positive cases and reporting delay, it could be several days before public health nurses contact those who test positive.
JCCHS stated the following helps expedite the contact tracing process:
- It is imperative to get past the barriers of traditional contact tracing and mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, especially if there is a potential delay in JCCHS receiving test results.
- If someone gets a call from their doctor with a positive test result, they can take immediate action to slow the spread of the virus within their friends, family and coworkers by notifying close contacts of a potential exposure. Taking proactive actions will expedite the process to allow others to begin quarantine.
- Do not wait for a phone call from the health department before identifying and contacting close contacts. This could eliminate the wait time and hopefully, stop people from unknowingly spreading the virus. A close contact is anyone who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more, with or without a face covering, 48 hours before onset of symptoms. If no symptoms were present, then 48 hours before the test date.
Educational information, regarding isolation timeframe, close contacts and quarantine, is available at johnsoncountyhealth.org/self-isolate-and-contact-tracing.
JCCHS staff is also available for consultation by calling 660-747-6121.
JCCHS states other ways to slow the spread are:
- Keeping distance from those outside of one’s household is important in limiting the spread of COVID-19. JCCHS urges everyone to continue taking personal responsibility for their own health and to protect others.
- JCCHS states it has seen clusters related to large gatherings, school activities and household exposure to a positive case as well as an increase of interaction at social gatherings where physical distancing is not easily maintained. JCCHS asks that community members reconsider hosting or attending gatherings that bring together people who are outside of normal interactions, especially if physical distancing cannot be maintained. These activities are high risk for transmission of the virus.
JCCHS strongly recommends that everyone take precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the virus:
- Stay home if sick.
- Adhere to all social distancing recommendations and do not be within six feet of others outside of one’s household for more than 15 minutes.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating. If not available, use hand sanitizer. Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear a face covering when in public.
