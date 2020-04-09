JCCHS employees sew more than 100 masks for Home Health staff

WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Community Health Services Home Health staff continues to provide care to its patients, even with COVID-19 affecting the community.
JCCHS is taking proper safety precautions, wearing the appropriate PPE to care for their families, but noted that supplies are limited.
JCCHS staff members such as Julie Pare, RN; Sharon Carver, RN; Christi Lankford, LPN; and Penny Price, accounts receivable, have offered their sewing skills, making more than 100 masks for staff members who visit patients daily.
Thanks to the staff's skills, medical professionals can continue giving compassionate home health care while keeping themselves and families safe.
