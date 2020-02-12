WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced Jackie Yates, DO, earned her board certification in Sleep Medicine from the American Board of Pediatrics in November 2019.
To become board certified, a physician must complete several required years in residency training in their specialty.
Additionally, they must go through several exams to test their knowledge in order to establish them as an expert in their field of medicine.
The physician must complete several required years in residency training in their first specialty before being eligible to complete a sleep medicine fellowship.
After completing a sleep medicine fellowship, the physician is then eligible for the sleep medicine board exam.
Yates has 16 years of experience in pediatric care and completed her Sleep Medicine Fellowship at the University of Missouri.
She sees pediatric and adult sleep medicine patients at WMMC.
Sleep medicine physicians evaluate and treat many different sleep disorders including insomnia, sleep disordered breathing, excessive daytime sleepiness and delayed sleep phase syndrome.
Some signs that a child may need to see a sleep physician are learning problems, ADHD, behavioral problems, obesity, regular snoring, inability to fall asleep or stay awake and restlessness at night.
To learn more about WMMC’s pediatric sleep medicine services, visit wmmc.com/practice/pediatric-sleep-medicine/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.