WARRENSBURG — HCA Midwest Health now offers cardiovascular and vascular care at the HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care clinic at 510 Foster Lane in Warrensburg.
The facility is home to HCA Midwest Heart and Vascular Institute and board-certified vascular surgeons Richard D. Coats, M.D., and James F. Foster III, M.D.
Board-certified neurologist Kenneth R. Vanowen, M.D., will join HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care in September.
The new location combines some of the region’s most respected health care resources for patients in a convenient setting.
“This new facility is part of our commitment to the Warrensburg community to advance regional access to additional board-certified specialists for patients, allowing them to be closer to home for as long as possible,” Lawrence D’Amico, MHSA, assistant division vice president, HCA Midwest Health, said. “Our care includes support for local acute care, access to even more specialized care when necessary and monitoring for chronic conditions.”
The HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care clinic is now accepting patients; appointments can be made by visiting hcamidwest.com/warrensburg or by calling (660) 362-6002.
Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.