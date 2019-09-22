HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care - Warrensburg holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

WARRENSBURG — HCA Midwest Health Specialty Care - Warrensburg held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 19, at its recently established office at 510 Foster Lane.
"I thought it had a great turnout - more than I expected," Sara Kallenberger, Specialty Care practice manager, said. "It is really nice to see the community come out and welcome us. We are so excited to offer this type of opportunity to the community."
Specialty Care officially opened Aug. 1.
In that time, it has already helped provide healthcare services to a number of patients.
"We have had so many vascular referrals, so many neurology referrals and cardiology referrals as well so I think its been a great turnout for the month of August," Kallenberger said. "Our patient volume has been wonderful."
At the moment, Specialty Care practitioners include vascular surgery specialists Dr. Richard Coats and Dr. James Foster, neurology specialist Dr. Kenneth VanOwen and cardiology specialist Dr. Marco Mazzella.
"We're here to offer some services that may have not been here before and we're really just here to serve the community and provide the best patient care that we can," Kallenberger said. "It gives patients in the community an opportunity that was not here formerly."
Kallenberger noted that Specialty Care will allow patients to conduct follow-up appointments at Specialty Care.
Kallenberger also said its relationship with Western Missouri Medical Center will help patients receive healthcare services through referrals from WMMC.
"We have a great partnership with Western Missouri Medical Center so any patients coming from there can receive easy, accessible appointment times for services that we can provide here," Kallenberger.
Kallenberger expects Specialty Care to continue growing and expand the number of services it provides.
"We can't wait to keep growing," Kallenberger said. "We will definitely keep the community updated as we know what other specialties we can bring on."
