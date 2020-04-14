Community comes together to make personal protective equipment for WMMC

WARRENSBURG — Local community members came together to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for Western Missouri Medical Center and the Johnson County Emergency Operations Center.
These most recent donations came from a collaboration from Stealth Panther Robotics Team and two Johnson County citizens, Nick Anderson and John Wisocky.
They all worked together to help during the COVID-19 crisis.
They quickly began to fundraise for supplies and started printing face shields using 3D printers.
They first printed and constructed 45 face shields, 11 of which were specially designed for use in the Emergency Department.
Two masks can be made in approximately 30 minutes with the specialty designed shields for the ED taking extra time.
Additionally, they donated 203 face shields to JOCO EOC and will continue to share what they can print to local schools and the Kansas City PPE drive.
Another donation came from Wisocky when he realized that there was an increasing need to protect providers during intubation (opening up the airway to give oxygen, anesthesia or medicine to help a person breathe).
When providers intubate a patient that may have COVID19, they are exposed to the contagious droplets that cause infection.
Wisocky created these intubation boxes that allow a care provider to safely intubate a patient without risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Two of these boxes were donated to WMMC, valued at $250 each.
To learn more about donating PPE to WMMC, visit WMMC.com/COVID-19 or to JOCO EMA, visit jocoema.com/johnson-county-covid-19-task-force.html.
