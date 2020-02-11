WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center announced that Brandon Machicao, DO, earned his board certification in December from the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery.
To become board certified, a physician completes a five-year specialty residency training.
During that time, the surgeon has examinations of charts and surgeries reviewed by an experienced surgeon.
After completing the five-year residency, they take a rigorous oral board examination at the National Conference.
Board certified general surgeons offer comprehensive general surgery care including hernia repair, cholecystectomy, appendectomy, colon and rectal surgery, skin cancer biopsy and removal and breast cancer treatment.
To see a full list of procedures available, visit wmmc.com/practice/surgical-services/.
Providers such as Machicao, Amira Ghazali and Diane Switzner are committed to providing advanced procedures including minimally invasive techniques for quicker recoveries.
Machicao and his wife, Emily, both grew up in Missouri and have family residing here.
They also just delivered their new baby at WMMC.
Machicao graduated from the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri, where he completed his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine.
He then completed his General Surgery Residency at the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Columbus, Ohio.
“My wife and I feel very fortunate and blessed to be back in Missouri,” Machicao said. “Since moving back in July, we have really enjoyed Warrensburg and all the relationships we have formed so far. I look forward to growing my family here and serving the community of Warrensburg in any way that I can.”
To learn more about WMMC and make an appointment with a provider, visit WMMC.com/provider-finder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.