WARRENSBURG — Western Missouri Medical Center hosted its seventh annual Ladies' Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to promote breast cancer awareness and raise funds for the WMMC Foundation while showcasing a multitude of health and beauty goods and services for attendees to enjoy.
Ladies’ Night Out provided breast health education on the importance of mammogram screenings and early detection while offering a fun night for attendees to be "enlightened, pampered and immersed in all things health and beauty."
Ladies’ Night Out raised $13,001 to be donated to WMMC Foundation’s Cancer Care Project, which will help purchase medical equipment used to detect and diagnose cancer as well as remodel Family Comfort Suites.
The event sold out of tickets, with 475 people in attendance.
More than 45 local vendors participated, including Harmony Gardens, Scentsy, Premier Designs Jewelry and RedHorse Fitness.
Each vendor donated a giveaway item for attendees, a service such as a massage or a gift, to be raffled off.
The event also featured a cash bar, hor d'oeuvres, a photo booth and a goodie bag for all attendees.
WMMC staff was present to provide mammogram scheduling during the event, resulting in more than 120 women (30 more than the year prior) registering to receive their annual mammogram.
Those who scheduled their mammograms between July 10 and Tuesday, Oct. 15, were entered in a raffle with winners announced following the keynote speakers.
The key note speakers of the night were Dr. Amira Ghazali, general surgeon at WMMC, Seth Herrell and his daughter Madelyn Herrell. Each spoke on their experiences of how breast cancer has impacted their lives.
Seth, who lost his wife, Natasha Herrell, to breast cancer, spoke to the audience about the "realistic side" of having a loved one diagnosed with breast cancer.
He advised that all women should receive annual mammograms as it is only a minor inconvenience compared to what it helps prevent.
"It takes an hour, but it can save your life," Seth said.
Madelyn took the podium after her father to share her experience as a 14-year-old daughter watching her mother battle breast cancer.
Madelyn shared her writings for the crowd, which has helped her cope with the loss of her mother.
Ghazali, Natasha’s doctor, followed Seth and Madelyn’s stories with a message on courage regarding "not just the diagnosis, but everything that comes with it."
She also encouraged the women in attendance to get their mammograms before it is too late.
"If you wait until you feel something, it will already be really far along," Ghazali said.
Ghazali went on to emphasize that women over the age of 40 should receive a mammogram screening every year.
Ghazali closed her speech with a poem she wrote titled, "For Madelyn."
At the end of the program, it was announced that there would be a drawing for a $1,000 raffle, donated by the G.R.O.W. with Mercy Foundation, for all who scheduled their mammogram that evening.
The winner will be announced at a future date.
Additionally, 50 discounted tickets for “Fire & Ice: Great Gatsby," taking place Jan. 24, 2020, were available for attendees to purchase and also sold out, raising $4,500 for the foundation’s next project.
The event will feature casino games, live action dining stations and an open bar.
WMMC stated that as of Jan. 1, 2019, insurance providers became required to cover the cost of 3D mammography, also known as breast tomosynthesis.
The law also lowers the age at which mammograms must be covered from 50 to 40 years old.
WMMC advised insurance coverage may vary depending on the provider.
