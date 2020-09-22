Eugene Orin Perkins, 80 of Warrensburg, Missouri; formerly of Holden passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Warrensburg Veterans Home.
Gene was born August 22, 1940 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska; son of George W. Perkins and Frances Perkins. He moved to California at the age of 14. He served in the United States Navy. Gene was united in marriage to Pamela A. Comer on October 31, 1987 in Reno, Nevada. He was both a truck driver and cab driver by trade. Gene enjoyed creating toy puzzles and especially, time with his grandchildren. He was also a great handyman.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pam; eleven daughters: Ronda Anderson (Anthony) of CA; Sherrie Dillard (Charles) of KS; Pamela Knaumann (David) of Holden, MO; Danielle Bradley (Ricky) of Nevada; Lisa Newcomb of CA; Tassy Apodaca (John) of Warrensburg, MO; Mariah Perkins of Warrensburg, MO; Alina Perkins of Warrensburg, MO; Marianne Perez (Alfred) of CA; Charlotte Lawrence (Darrel) of CA; and Connie Perkins of Oregon; four sons: George Perkins of OR; Josh Newcomb (Erin) of; FL; Ryan Newcomb (Samantha) of CA and Elijah Perkins of MO; brother: Jerry Perkins of Sacramento, CA and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two sons and a great grandson.
A Celebration of Life Service, will be scheduled at a later date, due to COVID concerns.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net
