WHS students share their dreams for society

Students in teacher Connor Staponski’s freshman Recent American History class at Warrensburg High School recently learned about Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech and were given the opportunity to write their own about an issue they feel passionate about. Below is some of the resulting student work.
By Qi Huang
I have a dream that one day this nation will be able to disagree
I have a dream that one day we will have more conversations instead of arguments
I have a dream that one day that everyone will know the difference between a critic and an insult
I have a dream that all point of views will be praised
I have a dream today
I have a dream that one day no one will be shamed for a way they think
I have a dream today
I have a dream that one day that the most common trait is respect
This is my hope and faith. With this faith we will be able to achieve true equality
This will be the day when we all realize for all of us to come together, the ability to listen is the most important capability we all have, no matter who YOU are.
By Donte Pringle and Griffin Wynn
I have a dream that one day this nation will accept the mental strife that many face.
I have a dream that one day sons and daughters will be treated for their needless tears.
I have a dream that one day mothers and fathers will no longer weep over unhelped children.
I have a dream that families will support, and not suppress mindsets.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day families will live in a state of honest bliss.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day men and women will reflect on the value of their own lives.
This is my hope and faith.
With this faith we will be able to cure this plague that infects millions, yet shows no symptoms.
This will be the day when satisfaction lies within the self.
By Ryan Courtaway
I have a dream that one day this nation will put aside partisan issues
I have a dream that one day people will be united as Americans, and not just Republican or Democrat
I have a dream that one day politicians will not try to divide citizens to achieve their own agenda
I have a dream that America will fix its own internal problems to become the greatest nation in the world
I have a dream today
I have a dream that one day people will understand that just because someone has a different opinion doesn’t mean that they’re wrong
This is my hope and faith. With this faith we will be able to rise up as a stronger nation, a stronger people, and a stronger sense of identity
This will be the day when America truly comes together
By Gavin Moore
I have a dream that one day this nation will stop focusing on their own opinions and their own beliefs and instead will focus on others feelings.
I have a dream that one day people will start looking at the cross around their necks and stop shoving it in people’s faces.
I have a dream that one day people of all religions will be able to accept and love everyone for who they are and what they believe.
I have a dream that we will stop judging and judging and looking just in the Bible for hope and instead look at the people around us.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream today that one day we will stop “sending thoughts and prayers” and start sending action to those who are victims of school shootings.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day no one will express themselves in their house in the dark but instead will explode with a rainbow of colors.
This is my hope and faith. With this faith we will be able to help, love, accept, and befriend everyone around us. I hope that one day we will read then sing it instead of scream it.
This will be the day when no one will hate and try to prove everyone wrong with the facts and verses of the Bible. I may not know all of the facts of the Bible but I do know love and that is the Bible.
By JP Brinkley and Adam Rich
I have a dream that one day this nation will grant the LGBTQ+ community their well-deserved rights.
I have a dream that one day the LGBTQ+ community will not be afraid to be themselves.
I have a dream that one day the LGBTQ+ community will not be afraid to come out to their peers.
I have a dream the hetero-normative society that we live in will be no more.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day homophobia will be something of the distant past.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day my children will not be afraid to be themselves.
This is my hope and faith.
With this faith we will be able to end any sort of discrimination that still exitst in this world.
This will be the day when everyone can truly be themselves.
By Emayah Jones
I have a dream that one day this nation will accept people for who they are, not who they want them to be.
I have a dream that one day no matter their sexuality or gender identity people can dress and act however they desire.
I have a dream that one day not a single person will be murdered for something they cannot control and be overlooked.
I have a dream that no person will have to be afraid of what will happen to them if they are not accepted.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day no one will be depressed by what they look or feel like.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day people won’t be kicked from the hand that held them throughout their many years.
This is my hope and faith.
With this faith we will be able to keep family and loved ones together without fear.
This will be the day when a large amount of hate is lifted and hope will settle.
By Dorothy Van Black
I have a dream that one day this nation will see everyone the same.
I have a dream that one day “gay” won’t be an insult.
I have a dream that one day what you are wearing won’t matter.
I have a dream that one day we won’t have to be scared for our future.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day skin color will make no difference.
I have a dream that one day people won’t be scared to be themselves.
This is my hope and faith.
With this faith we will be able to become truly united and accepted.
This will be the day when peace is found.
By Kylee Hedrick
I have a dream that one day this nation will realize what is happening around us and all over the world.
I have a dream that one day rhinos will roam freely without the danger of poaching.
I have a dream that one day blue macas will be reintroduced to the habitat they were taken from.
I have a dream that dolphins, whales, and sharks won’t be caught in harmful fishing nets.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day animals all over the world will be able to live without threat of habitat loss, poaching, and more.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day this planet will be safe for all the life it was meant to contain.
This is my hope and faith. With this faith we will be able to convince our world leaders to take action.
This will be the day when there will be hope for our planet’s wildlife.
