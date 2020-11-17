WARRENSBURG — With other events canceled and social distancing precautions in place, the Warrensburg Schools Foundation hosted the 13th annual Dinner and Auction virtually.
The event raised approximately $27,500 and had more than 560 devices tuned in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 14, to bid in the silent and live auctions as well as take part in adapted games and activities that are normally part of the evening.
“It went really well,” Bob Lotspeich, WSF Board of Directors chair, said. “We’re kind of in unprecedented territory on something like that, but we feel like it went very well.”
WSF Board of Directors member Casey Lund and Lotspeich co-hosted the event, broadcasting live online from a ballroom in the Elliott Student Union at the University of Central Missouri where the event has been hosted in years past.
“It’s so difficult to do something like (the virtual dinner and auction) to the same degree as you would be doing it live,” Lotspeich said. “None of this stuff is as easy … we missed having the interaction and the crowd and being able to thank the people personally.”
Lotspeich said the board considered hosting the event in-person with social distancing protocols in place, but after discussion decided it was the best choice to host the event virtually.
“A lot of these people have supported us for, now, 13 years (and) have been with us every single year,” Lotspeich said.
The dinner and auction is the largest fundraiser for the foundation. Other fundraisers for the foundation include an annual golf tournament and the Major Saver program.
The foundation’s annual golf tournament was canceled this summer.
WSF Executive Director Judy Long said the Major Saver program will be done remotely.
Funds raised by the foundation are used for Classroom Impact Grants in the Warrensburg School District as well as student and teacher scholarships.
The 2019 event raised more than $42,000.
“Because of our Founding 50 campaign that was started back in 2011, as of this point moving forward we don’t see that we are going to have to cut any programs or grants at this point,” Long said. “And that’s because of that Founding 50 campaign where we are asking for the 50 donations of $10,000 a piece and the interest that is earned off those investments we’re able to use for operating … we’re working toward being able to use the fundraising money, all of it, to give back. Because of the Founding 50 and where we are right now, it’s looking good.”
Long said the foundation is appreciative to the donors who continue to support the school district through their donations.
Lotspeich said he is hopeful that next year’s event will be in-person.
For more information or to donate to the foundation, visit warrensburgfoundation.org.
