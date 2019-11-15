WARRENSBURG — Abigail Pacheco, Warrensburg, was initiated Oct. 7 into the Missouri - Beta Chapter of Kappa Mu Epsilon, a national mathematics society, at the University of Central Missouri.
Pacheco, daughter of Bonnie and David Stevens, Warrensburg, is a UCM graduate student pursuing a Master of Arts in teaching with plans to teach high school mathematics and is a 2012 graduate of .
The primary purpose of KME is to join together in common fellowship those individuals who are serious students of mathematics.
A candidate for membership in the KME-Missouri-Beta Chapter must be a regularly enrolled student at UCM, have completed at least three semesters of college coursework and rank in the upper 35 percent of his or her class. The candidate must also have completed at least three college mathematics courses with an overall B average, including one semester of calculus and at least two mathematics courses at UCM.
The chapter meets monthly during the academic school year to hear a discussion about topics in mathematics of mutual interest.
Other activities include volunteer work in the campus math clinic and math relays and numerous social events.
For more information about KME-Missouri Beta Chapter, contact Rhonda McKee, professor of mathematics, at (660) 543-8926.
