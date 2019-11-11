Veterans Upward Bound plans return trip to Tipton Correctional Center

WARRENSBURG — Building on the success Veterans Upward Bound has already had with veterans at the Tipton Correctional Center, a return trip is planned for later in November.
Catholic Charities accompanied Veterans Upward Bound members Tonya Kuranda and Shomarri Taylor on Oct. 18 on a trip to Tipton for their first visit.
Each of the peer navigators, Catholic Charities representatives, met with veterans and listened, while offering support and a plan.
“We can accomplish a lot as a program, but when we collaborate with other agencies, we double the effort of support for the veteran,” Kuranda stated. “As the director of VUB, it has been an honor to work alongside these professionals and see how dedicated they are to the mission. To be frank, very few resource providers will volunteer to go into a prison to provide services, and Catholic Charities hasn’t given it a second thought. It requires time, dedication, and a strong desire to make a difference. Our mission is the veteran and this is one more step in the right direction to provide the tools needed for the veteran’s success. This is just the beginning and we hope to continually develop new opportunities and resources for the justice-involved veteran population.
The opening of a new veterans wing at Tipton Correctional Center created an opportunity for the Veterans Upward Bound program at the University of Central Missouri to extend services to a group of former military members who face unique challenges in pursuit of a postsecondary education.
Correctional facility administrators require any veteran who wants to receive assistance to be located in the new veterans dormitory.
Sean Farmer, functional unit manager for Tipton Correctional Center, described how the Veterans Upward Bound initiative aligns with the purpose and goals of the Veterans’ Dorm.
“The mission of the Missouri Department of Corrections is ‘Improving Lives for Safer Communities.’ The goal of the Veterans’ Dorm at Tipton Correctional Center is to do just that,” he said. “We know that the incarcerated veteran population has certain resources available to them because of their prior service. By allowing the veteran population to live together in one unit, these resources can provide them services more efficiently and the offenders can serve as resources to each other by sharing their common background.”
VUB has continued to provide services to veterans since the announcement of the partnership in June.
Since then, Kuranda said there have been numerous veterans released from Tipton and continue their participation in the VUB program.
“Our focus with each veteran is improving their academic capability and performance,” Kuranda stated. “One of the veterans in our program recently applied for the MO Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant and would like to go to State Fair Community College in pursuit of a welding certification. This grant ‘is a new financial aid program that addresses workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.’”
With academics as its focus, Kuranda said VUB decided to reach out to Catholic Charities of Kansas City and St Joseph for help and assistance with specific veteran roadblocks, such as housing, employment, emergency assistance funds and securing community resources.
After learning more about the new veterans wing in Tipton, Kuranda said she and the prison leadership saw an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals who were looking at a departure date from conviction and want to be better prepared to pursue vocational training or another form of postsecondary education upon their release.
Veterans Upward Bound was established at UCM in fall 2017 with help from a $1.3 million federal grant.
It is designed to serve veterans in a 10-county region to develop academic and other requisite skills they need for acceptance and success in a program of post-secondary education.
It is one of three federal TRIO programs offered at UCM, but the only one of the three that offers benefits to individuals who are not enrolled at the university.
“Our grant encourages us to collaborate with as many outside resources to ensure a strong foundation is established for the veteran,” Kuranda stated.
Kuranda said her immediate goal in launching a program at Tipton Correctional Center was to do a needs assessment to learn more about the types of programs that Veterans Upward Bound can deliver in the prison environment.
Veterans who are able to take advantage of Upward Bound could have anywhere from six months to five years left to serve out their sentence, but all have an end date in sight, according to Kuranda.
VUB’s next trip to Tipton is slated for Nov. 26, where the same team from Catholic Charities will accompany VUB.
To learn more about Veterans Upward Bound, contact Kuranda at (660) 543-4785 or email kuranda@ucmo.edu.
