WARRENSBURG — With December rapidly approaching, ‘tis the season for shopping at the annual Holiday Market.
In preparation for this event, the University of Central Missouri is offering an opportunity for members of the university community to become product vendors.
Faculty, staff and students who have items they want to share with the community are encouraged to sell them at the event from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Elliott Student Union.
Vendor space is limited to campus members, but students, faculty and staff also can sponsor a family member to have a booth at the Holiday Market.
All it takes is a small amount of time for the UCM sponsor to fill out a form and be present at the event.
UCM ID will be required at the vendor check-in.
Free and open to the public, the Holiday Market includes a Santa’s Workshop featuring photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, holiday crafts and reindeer games sponsored by the Student Missouri State Teachers Association.
UCM vendors who want to learn more should call Kim Nicas at (660) 543-4052 or email nicas@ucmo.edu.
