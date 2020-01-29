WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Career Services Center is hosting upcoming events that will bring a wide variety of private companies, non-profit organizations and government agencies to campus to inform and recruit students.
The Spring 2020 Career Expo will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Multipurpose Building Arena.
This is a general career expo, open to all majors and industries.
Career Services will host on-campus interviews Feb. 13, the day after the Spring 2020 Career Expo.
Students who wish to participate in on-campus interviews must meet with an employer at the expo and follow the employer’s application/interview process.
The Career Services Center will organize all on-campus interviews and interviews will be conducted in the Ward Edwards Building.
The Nursing Hiring Event will be 1 to 3 p.m. March 2 at the UCM Lee's Summit campus.
Career Services will host the Education, Healthcare and Human Services event 1 to 3 p.m. March 9.
This event is specific to individuals who are interested in those career fields and related industries.
At these events students can meet professionals in their industry or major, ask questions, distribute resumes and explore a multitude of career opportunities.
Anyone interested in pursuing employment opportunities are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume. Professional attire is also encouraged.
In addition to a wide range of employers, graduate and professional schools will be in attendance to answer questions about their programs and application processes.
The Spring Employer Mock Interview Week will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 6 through 10, at the Career Services Center, Ward Edwards Building 1200.
Students who are using Handshake to find jobs, internships or explore career options should download the Handshake App on IOS or Google Play Store.
Handshake also may be accessed by going to ucmo.joinhandshake.com to see which employers will be attending the expo, where they are located at the event and what majors they are seeking to recruit.
For more information about the career expos and special events, contact the Career Services Center at (660) 543-4985 or careers@ucmo.edu.
