WARRENSBURG — Effective Monday, March 16, the University of Central Missouri is enacting the following measures in alignment with its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) planning and response protocols:
- All online, hybrid and face-to-face classes, with the exception of practicum, internships, clinicals, student teaching and flight hours, are paused until March 30 with no instruction and no assignments due during this period.
- Effective March 30, and through April 24, all face-to-face classes and in-person components of hybrid courses will be delivered virtually. Faculty members will receive a separate email detailing resources, training sessions, assistance and expectations for transitioning courses to a virtual environment. Students will receive more information regarding virtual coursework in the coming week.
- Practicum, internships, student teaching, clinicals and flight hours will continue. Students impacted by cancellations by sponsoring agencies or businesses should contact their respective school chair for further guidance and assistance.
- No later than April 13, the university will provide further guidance regarding class sessions and finals occurring after April 24.
- Residence Halls will remain open. Students who are in a safe environment and who do not desire to return to campus during this time frame are encouraged to remain where they are best served and practice CDC guidelines for social distancing. Residence hall students will receive a separate email with additional information and instructions on how to notify UCM Housing of your housing plans. Food service will be available for students remaining in residence halls.
- The UCM campus in Warrensburg and UCM offices at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee's Summit will remain open with faculty and staff present. Computer labs, the James C. Kirkpatrick Library, the Student Wellness and Recreation Center and other services will be available on the Warrensburg campus for continued access by students who live in residence halls or who come to campus.
- Graduate assistants and teaching assistants will continue their work as normal. Student employees will receive a separate email regarding their appointments no later than noon Wednesday, March 18.
- Students without access to the Warrensburg campus and who do not have access to a computer and/or the internet should contact the Office of the Vice Provost for Academic Programs and Services for assistance at (660) 543-8059 or academicprograms@ucmo.edu. Students requesting reasonable accommodations related to disability should contact the Office of Accessibility Services at (660) 543-4421 or access@ucmo.edu for assistance.
- All university-sponsored and hosted events through April 24 are canceled.
- Decisions on events from April 25 to May 10, including the university's commencement activities, will be made and announced no later than April 13.
- The university's bus service between the Warrensburg and Lee's Summit campuses is suspended through April 24.
- The previously announced travel restriction have been expanded. All university-sponsored travel, regardless of mode of transport, is suspended through May 10. Exceptions must be approved by the area Vice President.
Questions may also be directed to COVID19@ucmo.edu for assistance.
