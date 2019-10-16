University of Central Missouri Homecoming results

The University of Central Missouri’s 2019 Homecoming Royalty are introduced at halftime during the Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, Mules football game at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Pictured from the left are first runners up Tyler Jolly, Delta Chi, and Logan Lee, Sigma Kappa; King Chandler Jacobs, Sigma Pi, and Queen Katie Cupp, Alpha Omicron Pi; and second runners up Mitch Hosty, Lambda Chi, and Olivia Waddell, Delta Zeta.