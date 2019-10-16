University of Central Missouri Homecoming results
The University of Central Missouri’s 2019 Homecoming Royalty are introduced at halftime during the Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, Mules football game at Audrey J. Walton Stadium. Pictured from the left are first runners up Tyler Jolly, Delta Chi, and Logan Lee, Sigma Kappa; King Chandler Jacobs, Sigma Pi, and Queen Katie Cupp, Alpha Omicron Pi; and second runners up Mitch Hosty, Lambda Chi, and Olivia Waddell, Delta Zeta.

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri hosted its homecoming Sunday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 12.

The 2019 theme was A Celebration of Mule Nation.

Here are the results of the week's activities:

Spirit Window

First place: Sigma Kappa & Theta Chi

Second place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha

Third place: Gamma Phi Beta & Alpha Tau Omega

Cornhole Tournament

Men

First place: Lambda Chi Alpha

Second place: Sigma Pi

Third place: Sigma Tau Gamma & Phi Sigma Kappa

Women

First place: Sigma Sigma Sigma

Second place: Gamma Phi Beta

Third place: Delta Zeta & Alpha Sigma Alpha

Donation Creation

First place: Delta Zeta & Sigma Pi

Second place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda

Third place: Alpha Phi & Sigma Phi Epsilon

Blood Drive winners

First Place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha

Second place: Alpha Omicron Pi & Sigma Tau Gamma

Third place: Delta Zeta and Sigma Pi

Pep Rally

First place: Alpha Kappa Lambda & Sigma Sigma Sigma

Second place: Delta Chi & Alpha Gamma Delta

Third place: Sigma Tau Gamma & Alpha Omicron Pi

Parade Results

Community Winners

First place: Center Stage

Second place: Warrensburg Christian School

Third place: Apple Bus

Student Organizations for Parade

First place: Alpha Phi & Sigma Phi Epsilon

Second place: Lambda Chi Alpha & Alpha Sigma Alpha

Third place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda

Royalty Results

Homecoming Queen and King for 2019 are Katie Cupp, sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and Chandler Jacobs, sponsored by Sigma Pi. 

First runners up are Logan Lee, sponsored by Sigma Kappa, and Tyler Jolly, sponsored by Delta Chi.

Second runners up Olivia Waddell, sponsored by Delta Zeta, and Mitch Hosty, sponsored by Lambda Chi.

Soctober

Soctober, a new event, invited participants to collect pairs of socks that will be distributed to Project Community Connect, local schools, West-Central Independent Living Solutions and the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg. A total of 7,944 pairs of socks were collected. 

First place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda

Second place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha

Third place: Alpha Omicron Pi & Sigma Tau Gamma

Overall Homecoming Winners

First place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha

Second place: Alpha Kappa Lambda & Sigma Sigma Sigma

Third place: Delta Zeta & Sigma Pi

Homecoming Highlights

The two-day blood drive, Oct. 7 and 8, collected 620 pints of blood.

Community Service provided came to 290 hours of service in the Warrensburg Community.

A total of 3,940 canned food items were collected. 

