University of Central Missouri Homecoming results

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri hosted its homecoming Sunday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 12.
The 2019 theme was A Celebration of Mule Nation.
Here are the results of the week's activities:
Spirit Window
First place: Sigma Kappa & Theta Chi
Second place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha
Third place: Gamma Phi Beta & Alpha Tau Omega
Cornhole Tournament
Men
First place: Lambda Chi Alpha
Second place: Sigma Pi
Third place: Sigma Tau Gamma & Phi Sigma Kappa
Women
First place: Sigma Sigma Sigma
Second place: Gamma Phi Beta
Third place: Delta Zeta & Alpha Sigma Alpha
Donation Creation
First place: Delta Zeta & Sigma Pi
Second place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda
Third place: Alpha Phi & Sigma Phi Epsilon
Blood Drive winners
First Place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha
Second place: Alpha Omicron Pi & Sigma Tau Gamma
Third place: Delta Zeta and Sigma Pi
Pep Rally
First place: Alpha Kappa Lambda & Sigma Sigma Sigma
Second place: Delta Chi & Alpha Gamma Delta
Third place: Sigma Tau Gamma & Alpha Omicron Pi
Parade Results
Community Winners
First place: Center Stage
Second place: Warrensburg Christian School
Third place: Apple Bus
Student Organizations for Parade
First place: Alpha Phi & Sigma Phi Epsilon
Second place: Lambda Chi Alpha & Alpha Sigma Alpha
Third place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda
Royalty Results
Homecoming Queen and King for 2019 are Katie Cupp, sponsored by Alpha Omicron Pi, and Chandler Jacobs, sponsored by Sigma Pi.
First runners up are Logan Lee, sponsored by Sigma Kappa, and Tyler Jolly, sponsored by Delta Chi.
Second runners up Olivia Waddell, sponsored by Delta Zeta, and Mitch Hosty, sponsored by Lambda Chi.
Soctober
Soctober, a new event, invited participants to collect pairs of socks that will be distributed to Project Community Connect, local schools, West-Central Independent Living Solutions and the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg. A total of 7,944 pairs of socks were collected.
First place: Sigma Sigma Sigma & Alpha Kappa Lambda
Second place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha
Third place: Alpha Omicron Pi & Sigma Tau Gamma
Overall Homecoming Winners
First place: Alpha Sigma Alpha & Lambda Chi Alpha
Second place: Alpha Kappa Lambda & Sigma Sigma Sigma
Third place: Delta Zeta & Sigma Pi
Homecoming Highlights
The two-day blood drive, Oct. 7 and 8, collected 620 pints of blood.
Community Service provided came to 290 hours of service in the Warrensburg Community.
A total of 3,940 canned food items were collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.