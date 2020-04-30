WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri officials remain optimistic about new student enrollment as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the end of the spring 2020 school year.
“We’ve seen some effect,” Phillip Bridgmon, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said. “Students for fall, for example, have been reluctant to commit their housing deposit in relation to this time last year. Prior to stay-at-home, prior to (COVID-19), our numbers for housing in the fall were trending very positively. But I think the uncertainty has caused folks to take a wait and see.”
Bridgmon said uncertainty is likely the cause of a slight decrease in students confirming for orientation. Orientation for new students remains scheduled for July and remains an in-person event.
In response to COVID-19, buildings on the UCM campus, like other school buildings, have remained closed during the stay-at-home order.
Bridgmon said UCM is not currently doing campus tours and is instead doing virtual tours with prospective students.
“UCM is looking very strong for applications and admits for the fall semester,” Drew Griffin, assistant vice provost for admissions and financial aid, said in an email. “New freshmen applications are up 10.42% (+409 students) and admits are up 6.24% (+194 students). Similarly, international applications are up +51% (+398 students) and admits are up +73.84% (+206 students). The concern is if we can yield these students amid coronavirus concerns.”
Griffin said the numbers were down for headcount, by 484 students, and credit hours, by 5.3%, for the spring 2020 semester with the biggest decrease at the undergraduate level.
Griffin said new student enrollment has been down for the past two years for fall and spring semesters
“The biggest decrease came at the undergraduate level,” Griffin said. “We've been down in new student enrollment for the past two years (both fall and spring), and those decreases negatively impact enrollment for the next few years. The majority of the loss for the spring semester came from nonresident (out-of-state) student enrollment.”
Griffin said though full-time graduate enrollment increased, part-time graduate enrollment decreased at a greater rate, meaning the overall headcount decreased by 43 students and international enrollment decreased by almost 50 students for spring 2020.
“Regarding persistence (students who enroll from fall to spring), UCM has stayed steady with new freshmen persistence,” Griffin said. “There was a four percent gain in transfer persistence. In addition, persistence for students who were conditionally admitted and PELL-eligible both saw increases.”
Bridgmon said indicators for enrollment are mixed right now and macro factors, such as the economy, will have an impact on the decisions people make right now.
“I’m pretty optimistic about enrollment (and) will be for the next several years,” Bridgmon said. “We’ve had a few years of declining overall enrollment … but I think we are going to reverse those trends. This is a difficult time to try to reverse them, but I think with the commitments we have and the efforts we’re making that we will see positive gains and be able to more fully fulfill our mission about building and growing our enrollments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.