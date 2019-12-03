UCM to present production of 'The Gift of the Magi'

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi.”
The play is adapted by Jon Jory and the production will run Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 5 through 8, in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; and 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
A food drive will take place prior to the show.
Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable items to drop off under the Christmas tree in the lobby on their way into the theater.
The donation that includes the largest number of items will receive free tickets (limit six) to the next production, Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
This heartwarming romantic comedy, “The Gift of the Magi,” narrated by a group of Christmas carolers, tells the story of Della and Jim, two penniless paramours who are desperately in love with each other.
In their attempts to buy each other proper Christmas gifts, a strange twist of fate leads the couple to find the perfect gifts for one another, but at an unexpected cost.
In a whirlwind adventure, Della and Jim learn the importance of the gift of love in this adaptation of O. Henry’s classic tale.
Dr. Julie Rae Mollenkamp directs the play.
“The design team, a mix of students and faculty, have crafted a stunning Christmas card for this tale to be told in. Lovely and heartening,” Mollenkamp said. “(‘The Gift of the Magi’ is) a beautiful story of the true meaning of community and love. You will laugh through your tears and the beloved Christmas carols will surely put the whole family in the holiday spirit.”
The cast of “The Gift of the Magi” includes Zach Kujath as Jim, Emily Coffin as Digsby, Kelsi Richardson as Della, Camryn Bringham as Dot, Charlotte Sipple as Clarice, Cougar Lang as Art, Zoe Lepper as Cobbler, Bailey Collins as Shopgirl and McKenzie Mick as Madam Vodvaskaya with special appearances by Jennifer Van Buskirk and Colette. E. Tilden. Chad Burkhart, Sabrina Ortiz, Drew Sinnard, Mekdelawit Keller are the Carolers.
The production team includes Director Mollenkamp; Assistant Directors Emily Layt and Tony Smith; Stage Manager Ally Fields; Scenic Designer and Technical Direction Ken George; Costume Designer Kenlyn Shettlesworth; Costume Design Mentor Van Buskirk; Lighting Designer and Sound Design Mentor Ben Gonzales; Sound Designer Lili Garcia; Assistant Costume Designer, Wardrobe Head and Hair, Makeup Head and Hair and Makeup Designer Maryn Edwards; Musical Direction and Choral Lead Ortiz; Props Master Elise Marshall; Assistant Stage Manager Caitlin Whitehead; Assistant Lighting Designer Luke Habjan; Assistant Hair and Makeup Designer and Hair and Makeup Crew Daisha Jackson; Master Electrician Madison Brown; Light Board Operator Trisha Agueros; Sound Board Operator Kyle Yorg; Dramaturg Layt; set construction and THEA 1600 stagecraft class includes Yorg, Seth Holt, Coffin, Sofia Gotto, Te’ Nickerson and Alexis Brown; deck crew include Anna Braman, Cassandra Rodenbaugh and Rachel Curry; wardrobe crew include Savannah Tracy and Dalton Grafton; Stitchers include Demetrius Hampton, Kayla Gross, Richardson, Edwards, Alec Bridges, Cydni Stanford, Alexis Kratz, Christina Foster, Holt and John Keller; costume shop assistants include Shettlesworth, Edwards, Stanford, Hampton and Richardson; Box Office Manager Heather Marsh; Assistant Box Office Manager Iliana Miller; Marketing/Publicity Director Dr. Aaron Scully; Assistant Marketing/Publicity Director Ortiz; Social Media Marketing Lead Ashton Bennett; Marketing Media Content Manager Derek Caswell; Publicity/Marketing Team Layt, Paige Tretter, Elizabeth Henks, Hampton and Fields; Marketing/Publicity Videographer McKenzie Koppe; Podcast Engineer Danielle Sachse; Graduate Shop Assistant Callie Carmosino; Office Professional UCM Theatre and Dance Jane Tackett; Collage of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Administrative Assistant Heather Stringer; Theatre and Dance Office Assistants Matthew Briggs, Layt and Smith.
This production of “The Gift of the Magi” is for all audiences.
Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for UCM faculty/staff and $20 for the general public and can be purchased online at ucmo.edu/theatretickets, by calling (660) 543-8811 or at the Box Office between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Highlander Theatre.
