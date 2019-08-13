WARRENSBURG — The 2019 Get the Red Out street fair is planned for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the University of Central Missouri. This is the 15th consecutive year for Get the Red Out.
UCM and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce team up for this afternoon of activities on Holden Street, between South and Clark streets.
This is a family event that brings the campus, local businesses and community members together.
Get the Read Out includes activities for kids, hoop shooting with the Mules and Jennies basketball teams and participation by dozens of local organizations and vendors.
Get the Red Out is the same day the Mules play their first home football game of the fall, beginning at 7 p.m. at Audrey J. Walton Stadium with the Mules taking on the Fort Hays State University Tigers.
Tickets for the game are required and can be obtained online by visiting ucmathletics.com, in person at Multipurpose Building 101 or by phone by calling (660) 543-8339.
Get the Red Out is open to businesses, profit/non-profit organizations, student organizations and others who would like to share information about their business, product, organization or project.
The vendor registration deadline is Aug. 30.
For more information, call the UCM Office of Integrated Marketing and Communications at (660) 543-4640 or visit ucmo.edu/current-students/student-experience/special-events/get-the-red-out.
