WARRENSBURG — Leading up to the annual Trading Moons Powwow, the University of Central Missouri will host Sarah Adams-Cornell for a guest lecture entitled "Matriarch: Indigenous Women Shaping Social Justice" at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
This event is the second of two programs sponsored by the Anthropology Program and American Democracy Project in celebration of Indigenous Nations this fall at UCM.
Adams-Cornell is a citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and advocates for Native American culture, education and rights.
She serves as vice president on the board of directors for Sovereign Community School, board of directors for Live Indigenous OK, board for Not Your Mascot and leadership team of Women’s March OKC and is a co-creator of the intertribal empowerment organization Matriarch, an ally for Oklahoma Two Spirit Society and has worked to have Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognized in Oklahoma.
Adams-Cornell has been recognized as a National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development 40 Under 40, Journal Record 50 Women Making a Difference, Phi Mu Woman of the Year, the Gazette’s 40 Under 40, Oklahoma Humanitarian Award and Cottey College Young Alumna of the Year.
The Trading Moons Powwow is set for Nov. 2, during National Native Heritage Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.