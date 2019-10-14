WARRENSBURG — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has proclaimed the week of Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18, as Missouri Graduate Education Week.
In observing this week, his proclamation notes the value of universities with graduate-level programs which are “preparing more than 80,000 education specialists, master’s and doctoral students with discipline-specific and transferable skills to meet critical workforce and societal needs.”
While Parson publicly recognizes graduate education opportunities, the University of Central Missouri is joining in the observance with special events to celebrate its many graduate students and opportunities UCM provides for those who seek advanced degrees.
Odin Jurkowski, director of Graduate Education and Research at UCM, said a wide range of activities are planned during the week, including social networking opportunities, workshops and an introduction to various services for those seeking advanced degrees.
GER and the Office of Graduate and International Student Services are coordinating activities on campus.
To commemorate this special week, free coffee and treats as well as free printing for graduate students will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the observance in Ward Edwards 1900.
GISS is providing free punch and snacks Monday through Thursday in Ward Edwards 1800.
The Graduate Research Workshop: Citing and Citation Management Tools will be presented at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at James C. Kirkpatrick Library, Room 1424 and at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the same location, while also being available online through ITV. The Thesis Workshop is planned for noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, and Thursday, Oct. 17, in Ward Edwards Building, Room 3601.
On Wednesday, students at the Missouri Innovation Campus in Lee’s Summit can enjoy free popcorn and snacks from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the main entrance of the MIC.
Rounding out Thursday activities is the Graduate Student Experience Panel at 5:30 p.m. in Elliott Student Union 237A.
This will provide the opportunity for current UCM undergraduate students to hear about the experiences of current graduate students.
The special week of activities concludes on Friday with a pizza lunch at The Crossing Community Room 232.
Individuals planning to attend are encouraged to RSVP. For more information, email ger@ucmo.edu.
In addition to these activities, members of the UCM community and local business sponsors have made it possible to award door prizes at every Graduate Education Week event.
Additionally, graduate students can win prizes throughout the week by visiting the GER Facebook page.
Students who may not be able to attend the special events will stay engaged through a daily graduate newsletter that will be sent to them via email.
Graduate enrollment continues to play a significant role at UCM, which today accounts for about one-quarter of all students on campus.
According to the governor, this group of students helps to fill a vital need for a highly educated and analytical workforce in Missouri in order to address complex society and economic needs of the 21st century.
As discovery and innovation have created dramatic shifts in the labor force, there remains a critical need for professionals in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields and individuals who have a graduate education.
These individuals are essential to filling jobs of the future, the governor noted in his proclamation.
To learn more about Graduate Education Week at UCM, contact Jurkowski at (660) 543-8678 or go online at ucmo.edu/ger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.