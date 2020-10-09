UCM Theatre and Dance to present 'Iconic: An Outdoor Dance Concert'

WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present iconic works of musical theater under the stars.
“Iconic: An Outdoor Dance Concert” will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 and 11 at the Audrey J. Walton Football Stadium to ensure the safety of all audience members and performers.
In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct.12.
The production will feature some of the most iconic numbers in musical theatre history.
“Iconic” is directed and produced by Ashley Miller-Scully and choreographed by Miller-Scully, Andy and Michael Grayman-Parkhurst from Kansas City’s Spinning Tree Theatre, Amy Gilchrist and students Ashton Bennett, Christina Foster, Carly Othic, Eleanor Panico and Valerie Ruggle.
The production includes songs such as “Singin’ in the Rain” from the musical by the same title, “Cool” from “West Side Story,” “One” from “A Chorus Line” and several other classic numbers.
Social distancing and masks will be required at all times during performance.
“We are incredibly excited about this production,” Miller-Scully said. “With the help of lots of members of the UCM community, especially Joe Moore in Digital Media Production, Kimberly Courtwright in Events and Conference Services and Scott Thomason with Athletic Facilities, as well as many others, it was made possible to produce ‘Iconic’ for a live audience in a way that is sure to be very entertaining while keeping everyone safe and healthy. The students have worked extremely hard on this show and I am so proud of them. It’s going to be a terrific night of theatre.”
The cast of “Iconic” includes: Alex Scharfenberg, Bennett, Othic, Charlotte Sipple, Demetrius Hampton, Panico, Ethan Shaffer, Gaby Moore, Gracie Heath, Heather Marsh, Jaggard Williams, Katie Kaminski, Lacy Goettling, Miranda Muenz, Phil Licata, Rachel Curry, Sabrina Ortiz, Shanna Sinow, Tony Smith and Ruggle.
The Production Team includes Director Miller-Scully; Musical Director Page Gravely; Stage Manager Ally Fields; Assistant Choreographer Karlee Etter; Scenic Designer Chasen Brown; Production Manager Technical Director and Projections Designer Ken George; Costume, Hair and Make-Up Designer Jennifer Van Buskirk; llighting designers Ben Gonzales, Seth Holt, Kelsi Richardson and Seth Sneary; Sound Designer Sonia Manly; Dramaturgy Ortiz; Assistant Stage Manager and Deck Chief Mekdelawit Keller; Properties Master Mark Sharon; assistant projections designers Madison Brown, Luke Habjan and Rachel Seals; Master Electrician Holt; recording and mix engineers Dr. Eric Honour and Mackenzie Scholgl; assistant sound technicians Habjan and Seals; sound crew Lili Garcia and Finn Juliano; wardrobe crew TiJhana Hines and Allison Winsby; Scenic Paint Charge Brittany Brandt; Projections Operator Brown; Sound Board Operator Habjan; deck crew Brandt, Holden Childress and Carlos Gomez; Publicity/Marketing Director Dr. Aaron Scully; Assistant Publicity/Marketing Director Keller; publicity marketing team Bryce Van Hooser, Emily Layt, Cloe Pohlman, Ryann Hill and Josh Barner; ushers Alexa Scrivener and Stephanie Heathcock; Office Professional UCM Theatre and Dance Jane Tackett; College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences Administrative Assistant Heather Stringer; Theatre and Dance Office Assistants, Layt and Smith.
Tickets are available online at ucmo.edu/theatretickets.
Tickets are $5 for UCM faculty, students and staff, seniors and military and $10 for the general public.
Walk-up ticket sales will be available at the venue.
