UCM students aim to help health professionals with ear guards

WARRENSBURG — Inspired by action taken by a Canadian youth, two University of Central Missouri students have found a way to provide relief for individuals who experience discomfort from extended use of protective masks.
On Monday, April 6, Matthew Argotsinger, Peculiar, and Cameron Rogers, Camdenton, began production of a new ear guard they plan to contribute initially to Western Missouri Medical Center.
Argotsinger said he got the idea after reading about Quinn Callander, Canada, using a design he found on the internet to create an ear guard that rests on the back of the head of the individual wearing the mask, and allows the rubber straps to attach to it, rather than wrap around their ears.
“I saw it on Facebook,” Argotsinger said. “He uploaded the design so that anyone could get access to it and continue on their own. I saw other types of designs, but when I saw this one, I knew this is something we can work with.”
The masks are worn by healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the nation's battle with COVID-19 and are essential for their protection, but many individuals who wear this protective gear for long periods of time experience pain caused by rubber straps that dig into the skin behind the ear.
The students are hoping to serve nearly 600 employees with their new device.
Argotsinger and Rogers, juniors, are both majoring in design and drafting technology.
They have leadership positions in the American Institute of Building Design and the Design and Drafting Technology Student Association, with Argotsinger serving as president and Rogers serving as vice president.
Both students have worked closely with their instructor, Paul Brown, who is currently teaching the advanced parametric modeling course and 3D printing.
Roya Azimzadeh, program coordinator for design and drafting technology, said she was contacted by Argotsinger.
“I immediately welcomed the idea and suggested getting started right away,” Azimzadeh said.
Students began working in the CADD design and drafting technology area of the Grinstead Building, where they have access to three 3D printers which they used to create a prototype and continued to produce the first batch of the new device.
Argotsinger said one of the issues he and Rogers discovered while working with the 3D printers is that production is a slow process.
The students hope to produce up to 60 ear guards a day to meet local needs as soon as possible.
Currently, they are donating their time and the academic program is covering the cost of the production materials to make the ear guards possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.