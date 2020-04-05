WARRENSBURG — Affordable Schools has ranked the University of Central Missouri among the 20 Best Affordable Online Emergency Management Programs.
UCM is the highest ranking institution in Missouri in this academic category.
“The University of Central Missouri finished 12th among the AS staff’s affordable distance education emergency management degree options with an inexpensive $8,862 price,” Affordable Schools states. “On Blackboard, the School of Public Services awards a top-value B.S. in crisis and disaster management and optional terrorism and homeland security certificate with 97 percent six-month job placement.”
Affordable Schools said UCM’s 120-credit-hour crisis and disaster management program requires 150 field work hours plus online courses such as Introduction to Crisis and Disaster Management and Business Continuity.
“This recognition means a lot to the program - it shows that we are truly a good value,” Lynn Urban, professor of criminal justice and criminology and chair of the School of Public Sciences, said. “Students receive instruction from world-class faculty who are leaders in the field and highly credentialed, at a reasonable cost.”
In establishing its list of top online programs, Affordable Schools considered criteria that included average tuition data, which they gathered from the websites of public and private colleges and universities.
Their methodology included how much full-time online students pay annually for the program, student-faculty ratio and its contribution to active learning engagement and graduation rates.
“Completing emergency management studies on time will help you enter into the life-saving profession faster,” the Affordable Schools website noted. “Timely graduations can also save you beaucoup bucks without extra tuition bills. Our team prioritized great graduation rates of 50 percent and better. Another one to three points were awarded based on completion chances.”
Individuals who seek UCM’s bachelor of science in crisis and disaster management or one of four certificate programs which can be sought individually or applied to a four-year degree, can utilize skills they learn in professions such as:
- Public safety personnel - emergency management, fire, police, EMS and dispatchers
- Institutional emergency planners - schools, hospitals and facilities
- Community service providers - Red Cross, relief organizations and disaster recovery
- Industrial emergency responders - fire, rescue and hazardous materials
- Business continuity planners - banking, corporations, insurance and manufacturing
To learn more, visit the Affordable Schools website at affordableschools.net/online-bachelors-emergency-management.
For more information about UCM’s online bachelor’s degree in crisis and disaster management, contact Lynn Urban at (660) 543-4188 or urban@ucmo.edu or visit ucmo.edu/academics/programs/majors/crisis-and-disaster-management-bs-43-693.
