WARRENSBURG — To kickoff Women’s History Month, The PULSE Project at the University of Central Missouri is hosting PULSE-W: A Women’s Empowerment Summit from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, in the Elliott Student Union.
This one-day event brings women together from many different walks of life to discuss all things WOMAN.
The Elliott Student Union in partnership with Women and Gender Studies and the Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity sponsors the event.
Adriana Vivas, graduate student for the Elliott Student Union and co-founder of The PULSE Project, created the summit around the need to connect with women in a (P)ositive, (U)nderstanding, (L)earning, (S)upportive and (E)ducational way.
This allows women of various backgrounds to engage with each other and learn about women’s empowerment, personal wellness and women's roles in society.
One of The PULSE Projects’ key messages to those attending the summit is that being a woman means more than you think; it means that as a woman you carry the rare opportunity to empower other women as we progress in society.
“You may think women don’t have it ‘all that hard.’ Neither did I,” Adrianna Vivas said. “Sexism in the workplace, ME TOO and glass ceilings were just words I heard thrown around in the media. Once I learned what these important topics were, I couldn’t sit still. These issues affect so many women. ... some of them are my close friends. Some of them are the women sitting next to me in class. PULSE-W is for them. PULSE-W is for all women who want to support and lift each other higher. PULSE-W is a celebration of how far women have come while also realizing where more progress is needed.”
Dr. Miriam Fuller, UCM professor of English, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Nikki Vivas, co-host on the Kansas City radio program, Ponch and Nikki in the Morning on 99.7 The Point; Dr. Lover Chancler, director of the Center for Multiculturalism and Inclusivity at UCM; and Nickey Buzek, UCM alumna and public relations professional at Ad Astra, are among eight women who will host breakout sessions during the event.
The event will wrap up with a panel featuring many influential women within the community.
PULSE-W invites guests to develop relationships with others who strive to make an impact, learn professional development skills, discuss current issues for women today and learn how to improve personal wellness.
This is a free event open to all UCM students.
Participants can attend multiple breakout sessions to personalize their experience at PULSE-W and learn about which topics truly interest them.
Between sessions, participants can use the photo booth or browse the self-care bar.
To register for the event, visit thepulseproject.info/.
For more information, contact Myah Duncan at thepulseprojectinfo@gmail.com.
