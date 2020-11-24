WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri was ranked among the “Best Online Bachelor’s in Law Enforcement” by Learn.org.
UCM was ranked 10th by Learn.org and was the only institution in Missouri to be included on the list.
The rankings were based on a methodology which assessed data from hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States with regard to academic and career resources, quality of faculty, cost, value and other factors critical to students’ academic decisions.
This data came from sources such as the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics and includes tuition statistics from the 2019-2020 academic year.
According to Learn.org, UCM is also the most affordable option among the top ten institutions on their list of online law enforcement programs with the average in-state tuition and fees just under $8,000; and 94 percent of UCM students were able to receive financial aid for their online studies.
The criminal justice program at UCM, operated under the School of Public Services, promises an immersive educational experience for online and in-person students.
The Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Criminology can be attended completely online, making it an ideal opportunity for students looking for flexibility in their education.
Through this program, students develop critical thinking skills, the ability to work as a team and develop strong written and verbal communication skills.
While the field of criminal justice is broad, program graduates – some who have obtained additional education credentials – are employed in numerous police and corrections agencies, as judges, attorneys, juvenile justice professionals, professors and chief administrators in all parts of the world.
UCM has also be recognized in the top 10 percent nationwide as "Best for the Money" by College Factual (#4 in Missouri), #10 nationwide as "Most Affordable Online Masters in Criminal Justice (CJ)” by SR Education Group, and #23 by SR Education Group for “Most Affordable Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.”
Learn.org said that law enforcement degrees are extremely flexible with several degree programs offering complete online courses, hybrid courses or even accelerated degree options.
Inquiring students seeking graduate degrees can also complete their degree online.
To learn more, contact Lynn Urban, chair of UCM’s School of Public Services, at 660-543-4188 or urban@ucmo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.