WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri will welcome a group of freshmen to campus Thursday, Aug. 15, through Sunday, Aug. 18, for the UCM Experience Kickoff, an exclusive program designed to ease the transition to college for new Central Missouri students.
The first year of college can be intimidating. That’s why UCM created a program designed to give incoming freshmen an opportunity to build a community and get settled in to their new university home before classes begin.
Held prior to the beginning of fall semesters, the UCM Experience Kickoff helps students become acquainted with campus and attend sessions to increase their success at UCM, all while creating life-long friendships.
These students have the opportunity to beat the move-in rush, watch a movie on the football field, learn about campus services and meet with the faculty of their departments.
Topics for the kickoff include engaged learning, money management, success advising, career development, healthy living, public safety and diversity.
The rest of UCM’s students will return to campus on Move-In Day on Sunday, Aug. 18.
For more information about the UCM Experience Kickoff, visit ucmo.edu/kickoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.