WARRENSBURG — Showcasing the talents of faculty and students in the School of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Central Missouri, the university presents the President’s Gala from 7 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.
The President’s Gala will be in Helzberg Hall and celebrates all of the school’s areas of study - art and design, music and theatre and dance - with this year’s theme, “The Arts Are the Future.”
Singer-songwriter David Cook, a UCM alumnus and 2008 “American Idol” winner, will perform at the event.
Cook’s work has received a platinum album and performances on Broadway stages.
During the gala, Cook will perform a couple of his Billboard Hot 100 singles, as well as a finale collaboration with the UCM Wind Ensemble, Concert Choir and other music students.
Bryan Busby, chief meteorologist for KMBC-TV 9 News, also joins in the event as the gala master of ceremonies.
UCM President Roger Best has revived the gala as a showcase of works by university students and faculty
It is also used to raise funds for the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences Dean Michael Sawyer said he is confident that the event “will ignite a passion for the arts” in those who attend.
The President’s Gala is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.
Tickets are available and information about how to become a sponsor can be found at ucmo.edu/gala.
