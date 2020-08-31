UCM postpones homecoming festivities until February

WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri announced the fall 2020 Homecoming will not take place in October.
A UCM press release states the decision was made due to how the current environment negatively impacts the university's ability to host events such as a parade, a football game and a number of other activities that traditionally bring alumni back to campus.
An alternative event is being planned for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.
The February celebration may take on a different look from Homecoming, but it will be part of a week of special activities designed to help engage students, employees, alumni and the community in showing their UCM spirit.
Currently planned is a concert featuring the UCM Alumni Band along with numerous activities Feb. 8-13 such as spirit windows; a campus royalty competition and crowning ceremony; service projects; a bowling competition and entertainment.
In reaching a decision, the university considered issues such as the potential for the involvement of area middle and high school marching bands, the ability of alumni to travel amid the pandemic and the lack of sports due to an MIAA decision to cancel collegiate sporting events this fall.
As a partner with the Warrensburg community, UCM also looked at what is being done locally to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the cancellation of the city’s fall events.
This is in addition to the Alumni Foundation’s recent decision to move its 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award celebration to the fall 2021 Homecoming, in order to celebrate alumni achievements in a traditional fashion.
The university still plans to host its annual Family Weekend Sept. 25-27, which includes a Fun Run, Wind Ensemble Concert, Talent Show, family luncheon, Family of the Year announcement and many other activities.
Social distancing measures will be in place to help support a healthy environment.
Additional information about the Feb. 8-13 alternative celebrations and activities will be released at a later date.
