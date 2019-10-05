WARRENSBURG — An interactive concert event is coming to the University of Central Missouri campus.
The UCM School of Visual and Performing Arts presents “Steinway Legends: from Tatum to Tomorrow,” featuring the piano of legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz as well as live performance recordings on the newest addition to the Steinway portfolio of instruments, the Spirio-R.
The free concert is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building, and is open to the public.
Horowitz was one of the giants of classical music performance and traveled the world playing exclusively on his beloved piano “CD 503.”
He always traveled with Steinway master technician, Franz Mohr, who maintained the instrument to Horowitz’ unique standards.
The piano was based in his New York townhouse and was removed by crane, through the windows and transported to every concert he played, regardless of cost.
It is now on a rare tour of the US, along with its new relative, the Spirio-R.
Both pianos will be played by UCM Piano faculty Albert Kim and Mia Hynes, along with students Abigail Terrill, Colin Levins and Tanner Henley.
The Steinway Spirio-R has the ability to capture and perform recordings by renowned artists of the past, as well as allow pianists of the present to record and edit their performances.
Performances by jazz greats Duke Ellington, Art Tatum and Horowitz will be experienced not through film, but through the actual instrument.
Advances in sound technology are translated into actual piano keystrokes and pedal changes so that the audience will experience a live performance, as if they were original performances
The Spirio-R also has the ability to interact with both live performer and electronics in the creation of new music.
UCM Music assistant Chair Dr. Eric Honour will give a demonstration of this rapidly expanding genre of electroacoustic music.
Audience members will be invited to try out the instruments. Photographs can be taken and certificates of participation will be given out.
No previous musical experience is required.
For more information, please contact Hynes, professor of music, at 660-543-8900 or hynes@ucmo.edu.
