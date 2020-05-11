UCM partners with Black Rocket to offer online activities for kids

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced it is partnering with Black Rocket online learning company to offer online computer science summer camps for children from age 8 to 14.
One-week sessions are available June 8 through Aug. 10 with three-hour classes offered during either the morning or afternoon.
Examples of the computer science summer camps are video game design and animation, programming, coding and YouTube content creation.
UCM states the online offerings are designed to educate young people in an engaging and safe environment while also reducing isolation through interactive activities with live online teachers.
UCM and Black Rocket are offering a Play Together Initiative eSports Open Play and Live Streams each day beginning at 3 p.m. to help young people connect with friends and combat loneliness and isolation.
UCM states the competitions are free as well as safe and child friendly.
UCM states young people can play with a friend or make new ones in this safe online community designed for children.
To learn more about the eSports sessions, visit blackrocket.com/esports.
More information about UCM’s summer online computer science summer camps is available at ucmo.edu/offices/extended-studies/summer-session/summer-camps-for-kids.
