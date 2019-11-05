WARRENSBURG – The University of Central Missouri Ovation Performance Series presents Kyle Mullins and the Cerca Trova Dance Company in a world-premiere performance of “Cosmica Sidera” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in Hart Recital Hall.
Cerca Trova is a contemporary repertory company Mullins founded in 2018.
Based in Kansas City, Cerca Trova’s mission is to present dance works, both new and historical, by local, regional and national choreographers.
Cerca Trova, meaning “seek and find,” defines Mullins’ approach to the creative process — pose questions, search for answers and move towards them.
Collaboration and dialogue are essential to the group’s creative process.
Cerca Trova is committed to bringing high quality works of art to audiences in both traditional and non-traditional venues.
“Cosmica Sidera” is being created especially for the UCM performance.
In 1609, Galileo Galilei first observed four satellites orbiting Jupiter, and named them Cosmica Siderica, or Cossimo’s Stars, named for Cosimo de’ Medici (Italian patron of the arts and science).
They were eventually named for four mythological figures: Callisto, Europa, Ganymede and Io.
As part of Cerca Trova’s visit to UCM, Mullins will present a free master class for the UCM Dance Club and Warrensburg’s Center Stage dance students at 9:30 a.m. at the UCM Student Recreation and Wellness Center, Room M166A.
General admission tickets for the afternoon performance are $10 and can be purchased at UCM Ovation Series Ticketing: Cerca Trova.
The Missouri Arts Council, the UCM Dance Club and the UCM Speaker Series will co-sponsor the event.
For more information, contact Ashley Miller-Scully at 543-4020 or ALMiller@ucmo.edu.
