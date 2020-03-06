WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Ovation Performance Series presents violinist Catherine French and pianist Nina Ferrigno in a free, public recital at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, in Hart Recital Hall, Utt Music Building.
The program, “Beethoven at 250: Sonatas for Violin and Piano” commemorates the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven.
French, a Canadian violinist, has been a member of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1994 and is a distinguished soloist and chamber musician.
As a winner of three major Canadian music competitions, French has performed as soloist with many leading Canadian orchestras and given recitals throughout North America and Argentina.
She was featured with the Juilliard Orchestra and James de Preist, the Boston Pops and John Williams and at Carnegie Hall in her debut with David Gilbert.
French is a member of the Calyx Piano Trio and Collage New Music and has recorded for Albany Records.
Nina Ferrigno has performed with the St. Louis Symphony, Boston Symphony, Boston Pops and the Boston Modern Orchestra Project with whom she has been a core member since its inception.
She is also a founder and artistic director of the Missouri Chamber Music Festival.
She also appears in recital frequently with members of the St. Louis Symphony.
