WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri is partnering with Black Rocket online learning company to offer online computer science classes for children ages 8 to 14 during fall 2020.
Sessions are offered in either late weekday afternoons or Saturdays with classes running from Sept. 28 through Dec. 10. Enrollment opened Sept. 1.
Weekday sessions will be offered either Tuesdays/Thursdays or Mondays/Wednesdays with each session offering five weeks of 90-minute classes from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday classes will be offered during two-hour sessions for six Saturdays from either 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Examples of the computer science summer camps are video game design and animation, programming, coding and YouTube content creation.
The online offerings are designed to educate young people in an engaging and safe environment while also reducing isolation through interactive activities with live online teachers.
To learn more, visit ucmo.edu/about/locations/ucm-lees-summit-campus/youth-programs.
