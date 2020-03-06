WARRENSBURG — The coronavirus (COVID-19) has understandably garnered much attention in past weeks.
The University of Central Missouri issued a press release on Monday, March 2, stating it is monitoring this evolving situation.
The press release states there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Missouri.
UCM states it has been and will continue to be in regular contact with state and county officials and reviews CDC communications daily.
As of March 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the virus is not currently spreading widely in the United States.
At the time of the release, UCM stated it will not impose travel restrictions for study abroad or any other international travel beyond those issued by state and federal authorities.
"We are communicating with our study abroad students and our international partners," UCM information states. "We will also work with our international partners on issues arising from any host-imposed cancellations or restrictions."
UCM has long had policies in place to deal with emergent situations such as this.
UCM states staff across multiple departments have internally discussed contingency planning since COVID-19 emerged and will continue to do so.
"As always, the well-being of our UCM family is our utmost priority," UCM states.
For the health and safety of its employees and students, UCM recommends the following CDC guidelines for maintaining clean workspaces:
- Routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, keyboards and doorknobs.
- Use the cleaning agents that are usually used in these areas and follow the directions on the label.
- No additional disinfection beyond routine cleaning is recommended at this time.
UCM also recommends employees and students follow CDC guidelines for the prevention and spreading of respiratory illnesses:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Try to remain at least six feet away from someone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If a tissue is not available, strive to cough or sneeze into your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds while paying extra attention to your fingertips. You should especially wash your hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The university will communicate updates through the UCM News Bureau and UCM Daily, and maintain a web page at ucmo.edu/coronavirus.
Updates from the CDC may be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus and the state's website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
