WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri is ringing in the new year as it presents a season of musical experiences of performances, visiting artists and public presentations.
"Peter and the Wolf" by Sergei Prokofiev will show at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 in Hart Recital Hall, an all-student ensemble with live narration to bring the tale of Peter and his animal friends to life.
Kansas City’s Mesner Puppet Theater will present “The Cat Came Back” at 1 p.m. April 4 as part of UCM’s new OVATION Performance Series.
Tickets for “The Cat Come Back” are available for purchase online through UCM Theatre’s Vendini system. A link to the system can be found at ucmo.edu/offices/theatre-and-dance-box-office-tickets.
Other guest performances this spring include the Denver-based percussion duo If + When at 7 p.m. Feb. 18; a solo piano recital with UCM Distinguished Alumna Carolyn True at 7 p.m. March 2; and a solo percussion recital by Brendan Betyn at 7 p.m. March 4.
The music of Beethoven will be performed for his 250th birthday celebration with Boston Symphony violinist Catherine French and St. Louis Symphony pianist Nina Ferrigno at 7 p.m. March 9.
The Missouri Experimental Sonic Arts Festival returns March 5 through 7 to UCM for its third consecutive year, for three days and nights of free concerts, installations, presentations, workshops and hang-outs.
Featuring sonic artists and influencers from around the globe, this year’s line-up includes a live coding concert and a collective improvisation with mobile devices.
MOXSONIC is presented by UCM’s Center for Music Technology and is staffed entirely by UCM music tech students.
For more information, visit moxsonic.org.
The Tech Performance Showcase and Electronic Compositions Concert will be 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 3.
UCM Bands will launch its spring season with a Pre-MMEA Conference Send-Off Concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 in Hendricks Hall Auditorium Lobby, featuring the UCM Wind Ensemble and the Lafayette County High School Band.
The Claude T. Smith Annual Invitational Band Festival celebrates its third year at UCM on Feb. 29, with a full day of coachings and performances by a guest composer and clinician working on stage with invited high school bands and their directors.
The Symphonic Band Concert and Wind Ensemble Concert will cap off the bands’ busy season at 3 p.m. April 25 in the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union.
This is an opportunity to meet UCM’s new Assistant Director of Bands Dr. Julia Baumanis.
UCM Voice students are preparing for three special events for the spring season.
UCM Choirs will present the Black History Month Concert, a celebration of the music of contemporary black composers at 7 p.m. Feb. 27. A pre-concert lecture will be presented at 6:15 p.m. by Dr. Marques L.A. Garrett, assistant professor of music at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
UCM Opera will present “The Light in the Piazza,” which won a Tony Award for Best Original Score and was nominated for Best Musical in 2005, 7 p.m. April 3 and 4 p.m. April 5 in Hart Hall.
The opera is the story of a Southern mother and daughter who spend a summer in Italy and find love in a most unexpected way. The choirs present their season finale Choral Masterworks Concert at 3 p.m. April 26 with the music of Britten, O'Regan, Howells and Handel.
UCM Jazz will host the 45th Annual Central Missouri Jazz Festival on Feb. 22, with more than 40 middle- and high-school jazz ensembles joining UCM Jazz Ensembles One and Two on stage for concerts from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hart Hall, Hendricks Hall and Nahm Auditorium.
UCM’s jazz ensembles return to present the annual Spring Ensembles Concert in Hendricks Hall at 7 p.m. April 9.
UCM jazz faculty David Aaberg will lead the big bands through swinging renditions of standards and contemporary tunes.
UCM Symphony Orchestra will present The Concerto and Aria Competition Winner’s Concert at 7 p.m March 13, featuring soloist Janelle Sharp in a performance of "Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto," and the Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert at 7 p.m. April 29.
UCM Piano kicks off the spring calendar with guest masterclass with Eastman School of Music professor Alan Chow at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 in Hart Recital Hall.
Chow will work with UCM performance majors on stage in concert with teaching demonstrations.
The UCM Piano Area Showcase returns at 1 p.m. March 8, featuring UCM’s piano majors and minors in an afternoon of solo and duo performances.
Student degree recitals by Kristine Reinagel and Leah Terrill is at 1 p.m. April 18; Caeley Campbell is at 5 p.m. April 18; and Hana Oshima is at 7 p.m. April 20 to round out the season with music of Claude Debussy, Gabriel Faure, Joseph Haydn, Frederic Chopin, Franz Schubert and Prokofiev.
Student and faculty recitals this spring commencement with Elisabeth Stimpert, assistant professor of clarinet, presenting “My Twentieth Century,” a program of music by Bresnick, Muczynski and others at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in Hart Recital Hall.
The season continues with Solara Martin, clarinet at 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Amy Knost, flute, 1 p.m. Feb. 23; Rebekah Kennedy, trombone, 3 p.m. Feb. 23; Kevin Wanner, jazz combo, 7 p.m. Feb. 25; Union Ballroom; Solara Martin, clarinet with a new program, 3 p.m. March 1; Brandi Holt and Damon Pelto, flute, 7 p.m. March 11; Carly Jones, flute, 3 p.m. March 28; Kirstie Rossmiller and Alicyn Quick, clarinet, 1 p.m. April 5; Blake Pfeiffer, jazz trumpet, 3 p.m, April 18; and Haylee Schwartz, clarinet, 11 a.m, April 19.
Spring student ensemble performances include UCM Flute Ensemble, 7 p.m., April 2; UCM Percussion Ensemble, 7 p.m., April 7; and the UCM Graduate Chamber Winds, 7 p.m., April 15.
The President’s Gala will be 6 p.m. March 30 at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, Kansas City.
This popular gala event will feature special guest and UCM alumnus David Cook, winner of American Idol in 2008, with UCM students and faculty in an evening of music, dance and theatre.
The gala concert is free but tickets must be reserved in advance.
All sponsorships and donations will benefit UCM’s School for the Visual and Performing Arts.
For more information or to reserve a ticket today, visit ucmo.edu/gala
For more information about any events, call (660) 543-4530.
Except for Mesner Puppet Theater, all events are open to the public and free of charge.
Music patrons can receive free updates about ensembles and performers by texting CONCERT to (660) 248-0496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.