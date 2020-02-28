WARRENSBURG — Following some late February events, the month of March at UCM Music is chock full of performances events to satisfy every music taste.
The third annual Claude T. Smith Invitational Band Festival will be Saturday, Feb. 29.
Featured guest conductor and composer Frank Ticheli will lead the UCM Wind Ensemble in a performance of his Acadiana, a stirring tribute to the spirited music and history of Cajun Louisiana.
For more information, visit UCM Bands’ Facebook page.
March properly begins with MOXsonic (Missouri Experimental Sonic Arts), happening all day and evening March 5 through 7 at venues across the UCM campus.
Celebrating its third consecutive year at the university, MOXsonic is a festival of curated performances, installations, papers and workshops by leading artists, performers, scholars and music technology innovators from around the globe.
Co-directed by UCM music faculty Dr. Jeff Kaiser, Dr. Elisabeth Stimpert and Dr. Eric Honour, MOXsonic has placed Warrensburg on the world map and at the cutting edge of creative music and sound.
For a full list of free events, visit moxsonic.org.
Classical music lovers can hear UCM Distinguished Music Alumna Carolyn True in a solo piano recital Monday, March 2, followed the next week by Catherine French and Nina Andrews, who will perform the violin sonatas of Beethoven on March 9 at Hart Hall.
The UCM Symphony Orchestra, featuring Concerto and Aria Competition winner Janelle Sharp, trumpet, will perform March 13 at Hendricks Hall.
Visiting artists Brendan Betyn, percussion, and the Fort Leonard Wood Jazz Combo will perform March 3 and 4 at Hart Hall.
Student recitals and performances this month include Solara Martin, Kirstin Clark, Carly Jones and UCM pianists among others.
The sold-out 2020 President’s Gala at the Kauffman Center benefits the School of Visual and Performing Arts and features American Idol and UCM alumnus David Cook.
Together with UCM President Roger Best and student and faculty performances from theatre, art, dance and music.
For event details, visit ucmo.edu/college-of-arts-humanities-and-social-sciences/college-highlights/presidents-gala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.