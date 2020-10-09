UCM, MU agreement creates faster pathway to law degree

Roger Best, president of the University of Central Missouri and Lyrissa Lidsky, dean and Earl F. Nelson professor of law at the University of Missouri School of Law, sign the Three-Three Juris Doctorate Program Memorandum of Understanding Sept. 24 creating a faster, more affordable pathway from UCM to an MU law degree. Joining them for the signing ceremony are, back row from left, Jose Mercado, dean of the UCM School of Business and Professional Studies; Phil Bridgmon, UCM provost and vice president for academic affairs; Michael Sawyer, chair of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; Courtney Goddard, vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Alumni Foundation; Patrick Streck, professor emeritus, Office of Alumni and Development; J.R. Swanagan, MU law school’s assistant dean of admissions and financial aid; James Staab, professor of political science; Benecia Carmack, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology and pre-law student advisor; and Steven Popejoy. professor in the School of Business Administration, Division of Business Strategy.