UCM, MU agreement creates faster pathway to law degree

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri and the University of Missouri School of Law have entered a cooperative agreement
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed Sept. 24 in the Elliott Student Union auditorium.
Three-Three Juris Doctorate Program will be jointly offered by both universities in this nonexclusive partnership, allowing students to enter the three-year MU law school program after completing their junior year at UCM.
After completing first year law courses, students utilizing this pathway will then have their UCM degree conferred.
“Mizzou Law is delighted to strengthen our partnership with the University of Central Missouri,” Lyrissa Lidsky, dean, and Earl F. Nelson, professor of law at the MU School of Law, said. “We take pride in providing an excellent legal education that is accessible and affordable for Missouri students. The Three-Three Program helps qualified UCM students to shorten their time to completing their undergraduate and law degrees. We look forward to seeing more UCM alumni become Mizzou-made lawyers.”
Eligibility includes:
3.5 grade point average
Any UCM major
Completion of the law School Admissions Test (LSAT) after the second year of the three-year program
Completion of all general education requirements
Completion of all requirements within the major, unless excepted by the program director and appropriate division chair
Lidsky signed the Three-Three agreement with Roger Best, UCM president, after she spoke to a group of students and faculty.
She was joined by J.R. Swanagan, the MU law school’s assistant dean of admissions and financial aid, who commented about the strong connections students will make with people in the legal community.
Swanagan said Mizzou Law is a school with alumni who want to “convey to the next generation what they have experienced and pay it forward.”
Many of these law school graduates include UCM alumni.
“I think this is a marvelous opportunity,” Lidsky said. “Statistics show that most people decide on going to law school very early, as early as elementary and middle school. Most of the time, people decide to go to law school before they enter high school. So for those people who know their path and know what they want to do, programs like this Three-Three Program provide a way to get where you want to go faster. I absolutely love that.”
Best talked briefly about the value of collaborative experiences between UCM and other institutions to create new opportunities for students.
“One thing you’ll find that we all have in common is that we are all very passionate about our students and ensuring there are pathways for each of you that will facilitate your success,” Best said. “We are very appreciative of the University of Missouri School of Law and the personal engagement with Dean Lidsky and what that means for all of our students. We very much look forward to our students being able to complete this program.”
“As someone who proudly represents the University of Central Missouri as its vice president of advancement and also calls the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law my alma mater, I take great pride and satisfaction in knowing that tomorrow’s brightest students will be able to experience both of these amazing institutions and realize their career goals even faster under this accelerated path,” Courtney Goddard, vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the Alumni Foundation, said.
While UCM does not offer a law degree, it does provide a pre-law (non-degree) program that helps students study law from a variety of perspectives and disciplines and obtain a solid introduction to the field.
Political Science, Criminal Justice and Criminology and Business Law collaborate to provide a diverse practical orientation to the study of law.
A solid base also is provided through the Legal Studies Minor and other experiences. Most legal classes include a diverse group of majors with varied interests; law school, public office, business leaders and others. More information about the pre-law program is available at ucmo.edu/academics/programs/majors/pre-law/index.php.
To learn more about the Three-Three J.D. Program, contact Benecia Carmack, assistant professor of criminal justice and criminology and pre-law student advisor, at bcarmack@ucmo.edu or (660) 543-4950.
