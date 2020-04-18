WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri is rescheduling the spring commencement exercises, previously scheduled for May 8 and 9, for Aug. 1.
UCM states individuals who cannot participate on Aug. 1 can participate in the December 2020 commencement ceremony.
"Commencement is an exciting time to honor the achievements of UCM graduates, as well as their families and friends who have supported them during their time at UCM," a UCM Facebook post states. "While we traditionally celebrate our spring and summer graduates in ceremonies that take place in May, the impact of COVID-19 necessitated the postponement of this event to protect the safety and health of our graduating students and everyone involved in commencement exercises."
The Facebook post states the Commencement Committee is determining the number and start times of ceremonies and details will be forthcoming.
For more information, visit ucmo.edu/commencement.
