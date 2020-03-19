UCM Mock Trial team sets school record at national tournament

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Mock Trial team finished with a record of 5 - 3 and tied for sixth and tied for the final bid to advance, setting a new school record for the organization, on March 8 at the American Mock Trial Association Opening Round Championship Series (ORCS) in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Additionally, graduating senior Zachary Walker earned a National Outstanding Attorney Award at the tournament.
UCM Mock Trial coach Adam Sommer said the team begins working together on breaking down a case packet that will be used for the AMTA Regional Tournament in August.
The Regional Tournament is hosted in February, where all teams in the country are allowed to enter.
The top performing teams at these tournaments receive bids to participate in the first national tournament, the ORCS tournament.
Changes are then made to the teams' case packets, such as adding new witnesses, to use in the ORCS mock trials.
Then the top teams from each ORCS tournament receive a bid to the National Championship Tournament in April.
Sommer said about 750 teams registered for this year's Regional Tournament, 192 teams received bids to participate in the ORCS tournament and 50 teams received bids to participate in the National Championship Tournament.
Depending on the number of teams that receive bids at each Regional Tournament, which usually ranges from 18 to 27, the number of bids at each ORCS tournament can vary, typically ranging from about four to seven.
"If you make it to the ORCS level, the first level of nationals, you're essentially in that top 25% of that 750," Sommer said. "It's a pretty quick cut."
Points are awarded to each team during a trial by tournament judges.
The AMTA provides judges with a scoring sheet and teams are awarded up to 10 points in 14 different components.
The components include the team's opening statement, direct examinations, cross examinations, witness performances and the closing argument.
If a team wins more points than the other team, it receives a ballot.
Two ballots are awarded in each room.
A perfect tournament record is 8 - 0.
UCM has had a team qualify for the ORCS tournament five years in a row.
Six teams, including UCM, tied with a record of 5 - 3 for the final bid at nationals.
Through the AMTA's tie-breaking rules, the university of Tennessee at Chattanooga received the tournament's final bid, but UCM was given an honorable mention.
The team members agreed there was a wide variety of emotions upon realizing they broke a school record.
"Before we realized we had broken the school record, there was disappointment because we had realized we didn't get that bid to the national championship," UCM Mock Trial member Jordan Todd said.
UCM Mock Trial member Nicholas Hutsell said the team also felt a lot of excitement.
"There was also incredible excitement because this man [Walker] walked out with the third attorney award in UCM history [at the ORCS tournament]," Hutsell said.
Hutsell was the recipient of the National Attorney Award himself at the ORCS tournament last year.
"We picked up an award and we finished with the best score we've ever had at an ORCS tournament in UCM history," Walker said. "In the long run, that will jump us up a few spots across the nation. It feels good to leave the team better than when you got there."
While this was the last mock trial tournament with UCM for Walker and Hutsell, they both agreed that Todd and the rest of the team are in a great spot for the upcoming year.
UCM is currently ranked 98th across the nation and is the second highest ranked school in Missouri.
Because of the team's performance at the ORCS tournament, UCM's national ranking will increase with Sommer estimating their new placement will fall somewhere in the 80's.
During a mock trial, team members hone a variety of useful skills as they take up roles to portray such as attorneys or witnesses.
During the ORCS tournament, Walker played the role of a closing attorney for the team's prosecuting trial and for the defense trial, he played the role of a defendant being charged with either aggravated murder or involuntary manslaughter.
Walker said he enjoys playing the part of attorney the most as it involves crossing witnesses and conveying information in a pleasing manner.
As a witness, Walker said the role involves being the most credible he can be and telling his side of the story as outlined in the case packet.
"If you're the most credible in the room, you typically win," Walker said.
Hutsell was the closing attorney on the defense side and the lead detective on the prosecution side.
Todd opened on both sides of the case, giving an opening statement for the prosecution and the defense.
This ORCS tournament was also the first for students such as UCM Mock Trial member J'Ayaja'Kel Thompson.
"When you're able to look up to those who have come before you and even make some of those people proud, I think that's a very humbling moment," Thompson said.
Sommer said in additional to the legal skills required, mock trials involve a lot of theater skills to portray their roles.
"It's kind of a hybrid activity of debate, forensics and improv," Sommer said. "It's all under this umbrella of learning the rules of ethics, courtroom procedure, how to interpret statutes with case law, make our arguments and learn a much different form of public speaking than what I think a lot of people are used to."
Sommer said while many other forms of public speaking focus on conveying as much information as possible, these trials focus on having teams find the best information and present it in the most persuasive way possible.
The mock trial also prepares team members to dress and behave in a professional courtroom manner.
"These are 18- to 22-year-olds who are essentially learning to function as practicing attorneys," Sommer said.
The team also takes part in invitationals throughout the year that are not involved with AMTA and are instead hosted by colleges and universities.
Hutsell said these invitationals provide a good chance for teams to practice participating in mock trials before the Regional Tournament.
Todd said participating in these mock trials provides a lot of practical knowledge in regards to professionalism, time management and preparedness.
"Everything we do in this program prepares you not only for law school, but also for outside of law school," Todd said. "If you don't go to law school, it prepares you for the professional world."
Sommer hopes UCM Mock Trial will at some point be able to participate in invitationals further across the country and compete with more other schools.
"You learn a lot more from losing to very good competition than from consistently being able to beat who you're seeing," Sommer said. "It makes you a better player."
Those interested in helping fund UCM Mock Trial can donate through the UCM Alumni foundation.
Hutsell said UCM Mock Trial is also looking for more students to take part in its program.
"If you have the opportunity to be a part of mock trial at UCM, I'd definitely suggest you take it," Thompson said. "It's not just something that will teach you to be a 'mock-er,' it teaches real life applications."
