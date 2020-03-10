WARRENSBURG — A week after announcing no travel changes would be made to travel schedules due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the University of Central Missouri announced Monday, March 9, it would immediately implement temporary changes to university-related travel.
"We continue to monitor closely developments related to novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," a UCM press release states. "As you are likely aware, individuals have been diagnosed with this particular virus in both Missouri and Kansas. Both states are currently at a low level of reported cases."
As a continuation of its preparations and plans regarding COVID-19, UCM is implementing immediately the following measures:
- All university-sponsored travel to countries listed by the CDC with Travel Advisory Level 2 and above is suspended for the remainder of the spring semester. This includes students, faculty and staff. University-sponsored travel to other countries and domestic travel are not currently restricted; however, travelers should use personal judgement regarding whether to schedule or complete any planned travel.
- The university will work with individuals regarding expenses already incurred for impacted university-sponsored travel. Employees should contact their immediate supervisor, and supervisors should report cancellations to the area vice president's office via email. Study abroad students whose travel has been impacted should contact Matthew Chiesi, Study Abroad coordinator for assistance. The student's respective dean's office will assist in creating an individualized plan regarding course credit for any student whose study abroad experience is impacted. For any other university-sponsored student travel that is impacted, the affected student should contact their respective faculty/staff adviser.
- The university is not currently imposing restrictions on university-sponsored travel occurring on or after May 11. UCM states it will continue to monitor the impact of the virus, CDC guidance and Missouri Department of Health and Human Services requirements and provide further guidance no later than April 13 for travel planned to occur between May 11 and Aug. 1.
- Although personal travel cannot be restricted by the university, individuals should apply good judgement when traveling, including monitoring conditions in local areas and following CDC guidelines for maintaining personal health and preventing the spread of this or any other virus.
UCM information states the university has developed and will enact additional measures if necessary and appropriate for the safety and well-being of students, faculty, staff and visitors.
"I encourage you to visit UCM's dedicated webpage for Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 at ucmo.edu/coronavirus to stay informed. We will update this site with additional information as it becomes available," UCM President Roger Best stated.
