WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri celebrated the past with Archaeology Field Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Pertle Springs picnic area.
The day included a variety of educational events.
Activities included flintknapping demonstrations, atlatl throwing, pottery and cordage making demonstrations, traditional fire starting, walking tours of Pertle Springs archaeology and a science education booth.
Event information stated the event would fulfill everything that a scout would need to earn an archaeology badge, part of a 4-H project in geology or in heritage, a social studies class working on its archaeology section or just an event for the family.
This event was part of Missouri Archaeology Month and was open to the public.
