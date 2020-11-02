WARRENSBURG — For the first time in history, the fall 2020 commencement exercises at the University of Central Missouri will feature 10 ceremonies in the span of a three-day weekend, Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13.
This extended schedule is the result of efforts to help support a healthy and safe campus environment while the pandemic continues.
Spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates who have met their degree requirements will participate in the fall commencement exercises.
Emails with an RSVP deadline of Nov.1 were sent to spring and summer graduates who were initially planning to participate in spring 2020 ceremonies that were postponed due to COVID-19, and were also sent to students eligible to graduate in fall 2020.
Undergraduates or graduate students who participate this fall will be honored in ceremonies conducted by their academic college and/or academic program, and all graduation ceremonies will be hosted in the Multipurpose Building.
Ceremonies begin with master’s and education specialist degree candidates from the College of Education at 3 p.m. Dec. 11.
The ceremony for all master’s degree candidates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and master’s degree candidates from the College of Health, Science and Technology and the School of Computer Science and Mathematics will be 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates in CAHSS will be 9 a.m. Dec. 12.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates of the Harmon College of Business and Professional Studies, School of Business Administration and undergraduates from the HCPBS School of Aviation will be at noon, Dec. 12.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates from the HCBPS School of Public Services and HCBPS School of Human Services will be 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
The ceremonies for all master’s degree candidates from HCBPS, and all master’s degree recipients from the CHST School of Natural Sciences; CHST School of Geoscience/Physics/ Safety; CHST School of Nursing; CHST School of Nutrition, Kinesiology and Psychological Science; and CHST School of Technology will be 6 p.m. Dec. 12.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates from COE, participants in the THRIVE program and candidates with a general studies major will be 9 a.m. Dec. 13.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates from the CHST School of Nursing and the CHST School of Natural Sciences will be at noon Dec. 13.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates from the CHST School of Technology and the School of Computer Science and Mathematics will be 3 p.m. Dec. 13.
The ceremony for undergraduate candidates from the CHST School of Geoscience/Physics/Safety and the CHST School of Nutrition, Kinesiology and Psychological Science will be 6 p.m. Dec. 13.
To make commencement exercises as safe as possible, UCM also is implementing the following:
● Students will be allowed to bring a maximum of seven guests to the ceremony.
● Masks are required to enter the Multipurpose Building arena and must be worn during the entire ceremony by all in attendance. Students and guests are expected to bring their own masks.
● Student seat assignments will be made by college/program and last name. Name cards and copies of the printed program will be placed on student seats before they arrive.
● No student processional will take place in any of the ceremonies, and students will be seated at their assigned seat upon arrival.
● No hand-shaking will be permitted when graduates cross the stage.
● Live streaming video will be available so that additional guests can watch each ceremony from the safety of their homes.
Individuals who want to know more about fall 2020 commencement exercises are encouraged to visit the event website at ucmo.edu/commencement.
