WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced Wednesday, April 22, that the university's work remote status is extended through May 17.
This requirement applies to all employees with the exception of those designated as essential employees.
"We appreciate your continued cooperation as we work together to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we encourage you to continue to follow guidance provided by the (Center for Disease Control) and local health authorities to maintain your personal well-being and the well-being of those around you," a UCM Facebook post reads. "Thanks for all you do for UCM, particularly at this extraordinary time."
