WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri Department of Theatre and Dance hosted its first Virtual Awards Banquet on May 2 via a pre-recorded YouTube link.
It was made available on all the department social media platforms at 6 p.m. on the day of the event and was emailed to patrons and donors who may have missed the link’s posting.
Theta Alpha Phi sponsored the banquet and John Wilson, professor of theatre and chair of the School of Visual and Performing Arts, hosted it.
Within the video were several virtual announcements of awards and scholarships presented by alumni, current students, faculty and scholarship donors.
Theta Alpha Phi presented the following awards: Best Actor went to Tony Smith for "The Merry Wives of Windsor"; Best Actress went to Noelle Eithun for "Hairspray" and Emily Layt for "The Merry Wives of Windsor"; Best Supporting Actor went to Jace Nielsen for "The Merry Wives of Windsor"; and Best Supporting Actress went to Daisha B. Jackson for "The Merry Wives of Windsor."
The Hugh Hocking Memorial Award for Superior Technical Theatre was presented to Kyle Yorg.
Theta Alpha Phi also presented the Outstanding Contribution to Studio Theatre-Male Award to Chasen Brown for his performance in "The Other Room" and presented the Outstanding Contribution to Studio Theatre-Female Award to Kayla Helms for her direction of "The Other Room."
The Outstanding Theatre Freshman Awards were presented to Luke Habjan and Té Nickerson.
The Hard Acting Award went to Nielsen.
UCM Theatre and Dance faculty presented the Outstanding Theatre Student Awards to Charlotte Sipple, Maryn Edwards and Yorg.
Numerous scholarships were presented throughout the evening, including The New Theatre Guild McDowell Family Scholarship presented to Seth Holt, The New Theatre Guild Mary Wyram Family Scholarship presented to Ashton Bennett, The New Theatre Dennis D. Hennesy and Richard Carrothers Scholarship to Sabrina Ortiz, The New Theatre Arlene and Gary Krings Scholarship to Sipple and the New Theatre Highlander-See Scholarship to Kelsey Richardson.
Mekdelawit Keller received the James L. Highlander Theatre Scholarship.
Smith received the Mancow Muller Theatre Scholarship.
Makenzie Lewis received the Loneta Pearce Scholarship for the Promotion of Theatre Arts.
Katelyn Harmon, Eleanor Panico and Caitlin Whitehead received the Charles G. and Laura Keynon Kuhn Distinguished Theatre Artist Award.
Joshua Barner, Garrett Hight, Cody Jones, Miranda Muenz, Nikela Reed and Allison Winsby received the Lucy Bergman Memorial Scholarship in Theatre.
Rachel Curry and Karlee Etter received the Virgil E. See Theatre Scholarship.
Habjan and Heather Marsh received the Nina L. Devenny Distinguished Theatre Artist Award.
Edwards received the Janet Ulrich Scholarship for Technical Theatre.
Demetrius Hampton, Layt and Molly Ross received the Rye Studio Scholarships.
Danny Gage received the Harold and Sherralyn Craven Scholarship.
Madison Brown received the BFAME KC Entertainment Scholarship.
Thomas Clark received the Greenroom Guild Scholarship.
Nielsen and Seth Sneary received the second annual presentation of the William Martin Scully IV Creativity Scholarship and the Richard Herman Black Box Theatre Scholarship, respectively.
Kathryn Marshall received the Peer Mentor Scholarship.
Theatre Ambassador Scholarships were presented to Christina Foster, Allyson Fields, Elizabeth Henks, Chloe Dohlman, Kayla Rowland, Nickerson, Riley Givens, Carlos Gomez, Brittany Brant, Alex Scharfenber, Madison Skiljan, Stephanie Heathcock, Gracie Heath, Andres Mendoza, Shanna Sinow, Alyce Wilson, Corbin Brown, Alex Gumminger, Caleb Brown and Mckenna Lewis.
Sandra Garcia and Chasen Brown received the new David R. Peerbolte Technical Theatre Scholarship.
Alumnus Carl Hutcherson and his wife, Amber, took the lead in donating to and organizing the newly endowed scholarship in honor of Professor Emeritus David Peerbolte’s 30-plus-year career as technical director and scenic and lighting/sound designer for UCM Theatre and Dance.
Although the virtual banquet ended with the expected announcement of the 2020-2021 season by John Wilson, the faculty members state they are in current discussions about potential changes and modes of delivery for the upcoming year as they engage in contingency planning due to COVID-19.
